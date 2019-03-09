Rays' Wilmer Font: Roster spot appears likely
Font, who sports a 27.00 ERA through two spring appearances, is nevertheless considered a solid candidate for an Opening Day roster spot in the bullpen, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
One of the primary reasons for Font's strong candidacy is the fact he's out of minor-league options, while his 1.67 ERA over nine appearances in Tampa last season and his ability to fill a number of roles on the staff also bolster his case. The 28-year-old's unsightly spring numbers thus far are disturbingly reminiscent of the struggles Font endured as a member of the Dodgers early last season, but the fact he allowed just four earned runs over his nine-appearance Rays tenure before succumbing to a lat injury gives him some momentum coming into 2019.
