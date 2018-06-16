Font will start Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Whether Font's appearance will be treated as a proper start or if he'll simply be the "opener" that the Rays have used so frequently this season remains to be seen. It's unlikely that he's stretched out to make a full start, as the 15 batters he faced Wednesday against the Blue Jays represented his highest total in over a month, but he has the potential to throw three or four innings. The effectiveness of those innings remains in question, as his ERA sits at 8.48 through 28.2 innings this season.

