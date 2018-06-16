Rays' Wilmer Font: Set for Sunday's start
Font will start Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Whether Font's appearance will be treated as a proper start or if he'll simply be the "opener" that the Rays have used so frequently this season remains to be seen. It's unlikely that he's stretched out to make a full start, as the 15 batters he faced Wednesday against the Blue Jays represented his highest total in over a month, but he has the potential to throw three or four innings. The effectiveness of those innings remains in question, as his ERA sits at 8.48 through 28.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Solid as 'opener'•
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Opening Wednesday's game•
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Takes loss in short start Friday•
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Slated to start Friday•
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Impressive against former squad in Rays debut•
-
Rays' Wilmer Font: Optimistic about recent mechanical adjustment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...