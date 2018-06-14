Rays' Wilmer Font: Solid as 'opener'
Font allowed two hits and three walks while striking out one across 3.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Font dealt with traffic throughout this one, allowing at least one baserunner in every inning, but he was able to keep the Blue Jays off the board before giving way to Matt Andriese. He threw just 39 of his 66 pitches for strikes, resulting in a season-high three free passes. Despite his ugly numbers on the season, Font now owns a solid 2.79 ERA across 9.2 innings in June.
