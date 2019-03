Font (lat) allowed two unearned runs on one hit across an inning in the Rays' 6-5 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Font's first taste of spring action included a two-run home run allowed to Justin Smoak, but the pitcher's ERA escaped unscathed due to an inning-opening error by Brandon Lowe that allowed Dalton Pompey to reach. Font's spring debut had been delayed until Saturday as he completed extended rehab for the lat strain he'd suffered last June, but according to Eduardo Encina and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Font emerged from the outing without any setbacks.