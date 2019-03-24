Font was credited with the victory in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Friday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

Font has exactly been sharp while trying to make a case for what's likely the Rays' final bullpen role, as his spring ERA remains an unsightly 9.39 ERA even after Friday's outing. However, he helped his cause with the brief but scoreless effort, and he'll now await a decision from manager Kevin Cash in the coming days on whether he's done enough to open the season on the big-league roster.