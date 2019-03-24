Rays' Wilmer Font: Strong in latest roster spot bid
Font was credited with the victory in a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Friday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.
Font has exactly been sharp while trying to make a case for what's likely the Rays' final bullpen role, as his spring ERA remains an unsightly 9.39 ERA even after Friday's outing. However, he helped his cause with the brief but scoreless effort, and he'll now await a decision from manager Kevin Cash in the coming days on whether he's done enough to open the season on the big-league roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...