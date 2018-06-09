Rays' Wilmer Font: Takes loss in short start Friday
Font (0-3) struck out five and walked one in a loss to the Mariners on Friday, allowing two runs on two hits in 2.1 innings.
Making his first big-league start of his career, Font threw 48 pitches (33 strikes) and recorded a season-high five strikeouts. Font has gone multiple innings for the Rays nine times this year, and has thrown 50 or more pitches three times. His 9.59 ERA and 1.78 WHIP are a bit unsightly, but his ability to eat up innings may earn him an occasional start on a depleted Rays pitching staff.
