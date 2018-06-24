Font (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Yankees.

This was Font's longest start of the season, he threw 80 pitches across his 5.2 innings of work, and his second strong outing against the Yankees in a week. He allowed only two runners into scoring position -- neither passed second base -- and has allowed only one home run in his past 18 innings of work. Since being traded from the Athletics to Rays, his ERA has dipped from 11.42 to 4.71.