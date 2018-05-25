Font will head to Tampa Bay from Oakland in exchange for Peter Bayer, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Athletics designated Font for assignment Wednesday, and he's since been shipped off to the Rays. He's failed to show consistency with both the Dodgers and A's this season, accruing a 12.71 ERA and 2.12 WHIP with 16 strikeouts across 17 innings.