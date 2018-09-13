Font (lat) confirmed that he won't return to action this season and will instead spend the winter rehabbing his injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander landed on the disabled list back on June 30, and his original eight-week recovery timetable came and went without sufficient improvement on his part. Font will thus turn his focus to getting healthy for spring training, when he'll look to start building on an impressive stint with the Rays that included a 1.67 ERA, .158 BAA and .239 wOBA allowed across 27.0 innings.