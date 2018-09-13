Rays' Wilmer Font: Won't return in '18
Font (lat) confirmed that he won't return to action this season and will instead spend the winter rehabbing his injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander landed on the disabled list back on June 30, and his original eight-week recovery timetable came and went without sufficient improvement on his part. Font will thus turn his focus to getting healthy for spring training, when he'll look to start building on an impressive stint with the Rays that included a 1.67 ERA, .158 BAA and .239 wOBA allowed across 27.0 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...