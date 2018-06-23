Rays' Wilson Ramos: Another three hits Friday

Ramos went 3-for-4 in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Ramos now has multiple hits in three of his past five games, a stretch during which he's homered and driven in three runs overall. The surge has quickly boosted his season average back up 14 points to .296, after an 8-for-47 slump over the first 15 days of June had caused it tumble 31 points down to .282.

