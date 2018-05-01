Rays' Wilson Ramos: Back in action Tuesday
Ramos (leg) is batting cleanup and catching Tuesday against the Tigers.
Ramos missed the past two games due to leg tightness, but it seems like the time off did the trick to get him back to 100 percent. He'll resume his normal role in the Rays' lineup, pushing Jesus Sucre back into a reserve role.
