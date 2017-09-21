Ramos went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Ramos is enjoying a strong month at the plate, with Wednesday's production bringing his September average to .302 and serving as his third three-hit effort in the last eight contests. The 30-year-old backstop took awhile to hit his stride after starting his season in late June due to offseason knee surgery, but he has a solid .284 average in his 122 plate appearances since Aug. 1.