Rays' Wilson Ramos: Breaks out for three hits in win
Ramos went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.
Ramos is enjoying a strong month at the plate, with Wednesday's production bringing his September average to .302 and serving as his third three-hit effort in the last eight contests. The 30-year-old backstop took awhile to hit his stride after starting his season in late June due to offseason knee surgery, but he has a solid .284 average in his 122 plate appearances since Aug. 1.
