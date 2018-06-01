Rays' Wilson Ramos: Closes out month with flourish Thursday
Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.
The hot-hitting backstop ensured the Rays wouldn't suffer the indignity of a shutout with his timely two-bagger in the eighth. Ramos is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak as the calendar flips to June, a stretch during which he's hit .425 with three home runs, 10 RBI, four walks and six runs across 44 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...