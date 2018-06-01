Rays' Wilson Ramos: Closes out month with flourish Thursday

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

The hot-hitting backstop ensured the Rays wouldn't suffer the indignity of a shutout with his timely two-bagger in the eighth. Ramos is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak as the calendar flips to June, a stretch during which he's hit .425 with three home runs, 10 RBI, four walks and six runs across 44 plate appearances.