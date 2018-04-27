Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Ramos has started to heat up after a dreadful start to the season, as he now has at least one hit in eight of his past nine starts. While Thursday's home run was only his second in those nine games, he has all six of his extra-base hits in that span. Ramos has commonly hit fifth in the Rays' lineup this season, so counting stats should come if he continues to improve at the plate.