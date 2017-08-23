Play

Ramos went 3-for-4 with an RBI infield single and a run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Ramos reportedly made some adjustments at the plate recently and they certainly appear to be paying off. The veteran backstop has put together multi-hit efforts in his last five starts and is slashing an impressive .327/.377/.469 in August overall.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast