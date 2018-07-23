Rays' Wilson Ramos: Could return in early August

Ramos (hamstring) played catch on the field prior to Monday's game against the Yankees and said that he could return around the beginning of August, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos added that he was feeling "a lot better" as he participated in his first bit of activity since suffering the injury before the All-Star break. It's expected that Ramos will begin increasing his activities in the coming days. Jesus Sucre continues to receive a majority of the starts behind the plate in his stead.