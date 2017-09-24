Play

Ramos is not in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos has started three of the Ray's last four games. In that time he's gone 7-for-11 and recorded seven RBI. He'll get the day to rest while Jesus Sucre serves as Tampa Bay's backstop.

