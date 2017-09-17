Play

Ramos is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Ramos has started five of the Rays' last six games, so he'll get the day off Sunday. Over that time he's gone 8-for-20 (.400) and hit three home runs. Jesus Sucre will start behind the dish and hit eighth Sunday with Ramos out.

