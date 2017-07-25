Ramos suffered a laceration on his head and received six staples to repair the wound Monday.

Ramos suffered the laceration after being struck in the head by a bat during the fifth inning. The catcher will continue to be monitored and remains a day-to-day case for the time being. Jesus Sucre took over at catcher following Ramos's removal.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast