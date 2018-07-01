Rays' Wilson Ramos: Drives in four Saturday

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

He was the bane of Justin Verlander's existence in this one, ripping a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run single in the third to give five different Rays pitchers all the run support they would need. Ramos now boasts a .291/.338/.461 slash line on the season with 11 homers and 43 RBI in 68 games.