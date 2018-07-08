Rays' Wilson Ramos: Drives in two

Ramos went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the Mets.

Ramos grounded out and recorded a timely single in the ninth inning to drive in two runners. He consistently bats cleanup in the Rays' lineup, which provides him an advantage in picking up RBI over many other catchers across the league. That has manifested itself of late as Ramos has recorded 11 RBI in his past 10 games.