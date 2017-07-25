Ramos exited Monday's game against the Orioles with an apparent head injury, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos was struck hard on the back of the head on a broken-bat swing by Ruben Tejada. Team trainers were seen applying pressure to a cut on Ramos's head, but he was fortunately able to walk off the field under his own power. An update on his condition should become available in the near future.