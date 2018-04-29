Rays' Wilson Ramos: Exits with leg tightness
Ramos was removed from Saturday's win over the Red Sox with tightness in both legs.
Ramos singled in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced on the bases by Jesus Sucre. The Rays indicated the move was precautionary and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day, but it wouldn't be surprising for Sucre to get the start Sunday to avoid rushing back Ramos.
