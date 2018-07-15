Rays' Wilson Ramos: Expects to land on DL

Ramos (hamstring) will not participate in the All-Star game and expects to need a trip to the disabled list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos left Saturday's game against the Twins with hamstring tightness and the injury is apparently not a minor one. A trip to the DL will keep him out until July 25 at the earliest, though an official timeline hasn't yet been made clear.

