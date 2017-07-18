Rays' Wilson Ramos: Expects to return Tuesday
Ramos (hamstring) said he expects to play Tuesday against the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He reported more progress ahead of the series opener in Oakland, but the Rays decided to play it safe and hold Ramos out for one additional day. The 29-year-old tweaked his left hamstring while running the bases Friday, and with Ramos down, Jesus Sucre was left to catch three consecutive games.
