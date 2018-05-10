Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Ramos finally snapped the Rays out of their doldrums with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth, extending his hitting streak to 16 games in the process. The veteran backstop has been making his hot hitting count thus far in May, as Wednesday's pair of RBI brought his total to five over the first seven games of the month.