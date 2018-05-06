Rays' Wilson Ramos: Extends hitting streak to 13 games
Ramos went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.
He extended his hitting streak to 13 games with the third-inning knock. Ramos is now slashing .307/.358/.500 on the season, numbers nearly identical to his breakout 2016, and his four homers and 16 RBI through 24 games put him on an early pace to match the career-high 22 HR and 80 RBI he racked up that year as well.
