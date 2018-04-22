Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Sunday
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
As has been a recurring trend this season, Ramos will get a breather after playing in the first two games of the series, giving way to Jesus Sucre behind the plate. After a miserable 3-for-26 start to the campaign, Ramos finally seems to be heating up at the dish. He has gone 11-for-32 with a home run, three doubles, five runs and five RBI over his past eight starts.
