Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Sunday

Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramos has started each of the last five days at either catcher or designated hitter and will effectively be granted a two-day rest with the Rays off the schedule Monday. Jesus Sucre will check in behind the plate for Sunday's series finale while C.J. Cron serves as the Rays' DH.

