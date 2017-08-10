Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Thursday
Ramos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos is just 2-for-19 (.105) in seven games this month, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head after starting three straight games. Jesus Sucre will take over behind the dish in his stead.
