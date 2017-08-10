Play

Ramos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos is just 2-for-19 (.105) in seven games this month, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head after starting three straight games. Jesus Sucre will take over behind the dish in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast