Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Tuesday
Ramos is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will get the night off with the Rays set to play a matinee game Wednesday. In his stead, Jesus Sucre will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
