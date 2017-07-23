Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets day off Sunday
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will take a seat following four consecutive starts, during which he recorded three hits and an RBI over 16 at-bats. After supplying home runs in three of his first seven games since returning from the 60-day disabled list in late June, Ramos has cooled off quite a bit, but he'll still be in line for a full-time role behind the plate. Jesus Sucre will just start at catcher Sunday to afford Ramos a breather.
