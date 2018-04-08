Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The day off was well overdue for Ramos, who had started the Rays' past five games, with four of those turns coming behind the plate. With a 2-for-19 showing at the dish during that span, Ramos' season line sits at a sickly .115/.148/.115, which could prompt fantasy owners in shallow settings to cut bait with him and look elsewhere for help at catcher.