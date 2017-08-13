Play

Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Ramos is just receiving a routine day off for the series finale, but his recent performance would certainly have justified the benching. After getting off to a hot start to his Rays career following his activation from the disabled list in late June, Ramos has slumped mightily since the All-Star break, recording nine hits in 67 at-bats (.134 average) while driving in just three runs.

