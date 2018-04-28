Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

His first-inning blast off Drew Pomeranz was his third homer of the year, all of which have come in his last seven games. Ramos has now erased his early-season struggles, going 15-for-43 (.349) over his last 12 contests with 11 RBI to lift his slash line to a respectable .261/.311/.449.