Rays' Wilson Ramos: Goes yard again Friday
Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.
His first-inning blast off Drew Pomeranz was his third homer of the year, all of which have come in his last seven games. Ramos has now erased his early-season struggles, going 15-for-43 (.349) over his last 12 contests with 11 RBI to lift his slash line to a respectable .261/.311/.449.
