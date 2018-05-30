Rays' Wilson Ramos: Goes yard Tuesday
Ramos went 1-for-4 with his seventh home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
Ramos' solo homer in the third inning capped off a back-to-back-to-back stretch with C.J. Cron and Joey Wendle to give Tampa three of its four solo home runs on the day. His .308 average leads all qualified catchers, while his 26 RBI rank third in the American League behind just Gary Sanchez and Salvador Perez.
