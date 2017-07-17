Rays' Wilson Ramos: Hamstring improving
Ramos, who sat out Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, stated that he is feeling better and hopes to return for Monday's game versus the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran backstop added that he initially feared the worst after tweaking the hamstring Friday, as he'd gone on the disabled list in 2013 with left hamstring issues following a return from his first right knee surgery. Ramos had started to hit his stride at the plate before being sidelined, as evidenced by the .304 average, two home runs and seven RBI he's compiled over his first 23 at-bats of July.
