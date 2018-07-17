Rays' Wilson Ramos: Headed to DL but timeline still unclear
Ramos (hamstring) confirmed Tuesday that he will land on the disabled list, but his overall timetable remains unclear, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos strained his hamstring Saturday and was expected to head to the DL, but a move has still not yet been made. The catcher says his hamstring is feeling better but he'll be out at least a week while on the disabled list (depending on when the move is actually made official).
