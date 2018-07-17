Rays' Wilson Ramos: Heading to DL without return timetable

Ramos (hamstring) confirmed Tuesday that he will land on the disabled list, but his overall timetable remains unclear, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos strained his hamstring Saturday and was expected to head to the DL, but a move has still not yet been made. Though the catcher says his hamstring is feeling better, he'll be out at least a week while on the disabled list (depending on when the transaction is made official).