Rays' Wilson Ramos: Heads to bench Wednesday
Ramos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos seems to be coming around from a brutal second-half slump with home runs in back-to-back starts, but he'll likely have to wait another contest to extend the streak with manager Kevin Cash opting to give the backstop a breather. Jesus Sucre checks in behind the plate, catching for rookie Jacob Faria.
