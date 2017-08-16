Ramos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos seems to be coming around from a brutal second-half slump with home runs in back-to-back starts, but he'll likely have to wait another contest to extend the streak with manager Kevin Cash opting to give the backstop a breather. Jesus Sucre checks in behind the plate, catching for rookie Jacob Faria.