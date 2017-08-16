Play

Ramos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos seems to be coming around from a brutal second-half slump with home runs in back-to-back starts, but he'll likely have to wait another contest to extend the streak with manager Kevin Cash opting to give the backstop a breather. Jesus Sucre checks in behind the plate, catching for rookie Jacob Faria.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast