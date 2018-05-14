Ramos went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday, snapping his 18-game hitting streak.

Ramos' streak ultimately fell just one game short of tying the Rays' franchise record, but he managed to raise his average a whopping 130 points during that stretch. The 30-year-old's season line sits at a solid .292/.339/.442 through 121 plate appearances.