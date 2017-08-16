Ramos went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

After a rough 2-for-25 stretch to begin August, Ramos has now homered in back-to-back games. The 30-year-old has understandably struggled to shake off his rust after missing almost three months to begin the year while recovering from knee surgery, but he may be gearing up for a big finish to 2017.