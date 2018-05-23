Ramos (hand) is confident he will avoid a trip to the disabled list after Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos suffered a bruised left hand on a pitch in the dirt during the third inning of Tuesday's game, causing numbness around the base of his thumb. The diagnosis of a bruise is good news for the veteran catcher, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him given a couple days to avoid aggravating the issue, which would leave Tampa Bay's catching duties to Jesus Sucre.