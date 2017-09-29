Ramos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The backstop is on a mini heater with a 9-for-18 stretch at the dish that includes two homers and 10 RBI through his past five games. Ramos has been limited to just 63 games for the season, but he's been a serviceable catching option in deeper settings in the second half. Health permitting, he's a prime candidate for a rebound campaign in 2018.