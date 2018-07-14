Rays' Wilson Ramos: Leaves game with hamstring tightness

Ramos left Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At the very least, this figures to knock Ramos out for Sunday's first-half finale as well as Tuesday's All-Star Game. He has hit .297/.346/.488 with 14 homers in 78 games so far this season and has been a popular name in trade rumors in recent weeks.

