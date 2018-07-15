Rays' Wilson Ramos: No clear timetable for return

Manager Kevin Cash couldn't provide a set timetable for Ramos' (hamstring) return, but said "he's going to miss some time," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just how much time remains unclear, but a trip to the disabled list still appears possible. The move to the DL seems unlikely to occur -- if it happens at all -- prior to Sunday's game, with Cash indicating Ramos could be used behind the plate, although he would be unable to run, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

