Play

Ramos is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times.

Manager Kevin Cash has taken it easy on Ramos late in the season, giving him every other game off since last Sunday. That trend will continue, though rather than Jesus Sucre getting the start Friday, Curt Casali will instead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast