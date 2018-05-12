Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Saturday's Game 1 lineup
Ramos is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
In his place, Jesus Sucre will catch Chris Archer and bat ninth in the order. Ramos is expected to be back behind the dish for Game 2.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...