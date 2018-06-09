Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Saturday's lineup
Ramos is out of the lineup against Seattle on Saturday.
Ramos will take a seat on the bench following four straight starts as Jesus Sucre gets the assignment behind the plate for Saturday's matinee. Over 50 games this season, Ramos is hitting .288 with a .778 OPS and seven home runs.
