Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Sunday's lineup

Ramos (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos exited Saturday's game with hamstring tightness and was expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list, but the Rays have yet to make a move and apparently feel comfortable enough for him to serve as secondary catcher Sunday. Jesus Sucre gets the start as the only other catcher on the 25-man roster for Tampa Bay.